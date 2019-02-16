Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.39 crore in the June 2018 quarter
BEML standalone net profit rises 167.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.87% to Rs 0.54 croreNet loss of Olympic Oil Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.87% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 403.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.54403.10 -100 OPM %248.150.86 -PBDT-0.410.82 PL PBT-0.450.76 PL NP-0.450.51 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU