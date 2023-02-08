Om Infra standalone net profit rises 474.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Ajmera Realty gains after Q3 sales value jumps 19% YoY
Sensex jumps 710 pts, PSU bank stocks advance
GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter
M&M, PNC Infratech, GMR Power in focus
-
Sales rise 250.68% to Rs 201.29 croreNet profit of Om Infra rose 474.39% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.68% to Rs 201.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales201.2957.40 251 OPM %7.6816.62 -PBDT11.423.52 224 PBT9.831.84 434 NP14.132.46 474
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU