Om Infra standalone net profit rises 474.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.68% to Rs 201.29 crore

Net profit of Om Infra rose 474.39% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.68% to Rs 201.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales201.2957.40 251 OPM %7.6816.62 -PBDT11.423.52 224 PBT9.831.84 434 NP14.132.46 474

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:39 IST

