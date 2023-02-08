Om Infra standalone net profit rises 474.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.68% to Rs 201.29 crore

Net profit of Om Infra rose 474.39% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.68% to Rs 201.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.201.2957.407.6816.6211.423.529.831.8414.132.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)