Om Metals Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 149.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 37.51 crore

Net profit of Om Metals Infraprojects rose 149.70% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 37.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.5154.82 -32 OPM %14.5028.16 -PBDT13.319.50 40 PBT10.756.42 67 NP12.364.95 150

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

