Omax Autos reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 47.51% to Rs 178.15 crore

Net loss of Omax Autos reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.51% to Rs 178.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 339.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.39% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.89% to Rs 991.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1178.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales178.15339.40 -48 991.641178.96 -16 OPM %4.935.65 -4.043.55 - PBDT6.7915.74 -57 24.7822.51 10 PBT2.9310.74 -73 5.150.57 804 NP-0.1713.17 PL 0.437.66 -94

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:58 IST

