Omaxe consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 39.02% to Rs 299.25 crore

Net profit of Omaxe declined 10.07% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.02% to Rs 299.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 490.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.65% to Rs 49.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.57% to Rs 1166.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1839.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

