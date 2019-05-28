Omaxe consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 39.02% to Rs 299.25 crore

Net profit of Omaxe declined 10.07% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.02% to Rs 299.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 490.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.65% to Rs 49.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.57% to Rs 1166.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1839.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales299.25490.70 -39 1166.511839.09 -37 OPM %10.7910.12 -10.9814.14 - PBDT38.2738.65 -1 87.55149.47 -41 PBT35.7436.31 -2 78.56140.71 -44 NP20.2722.54 -10 49.0184.00 -42

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019.

