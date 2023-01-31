Omega Interactive Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Omega Interactive Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Dyet Nutrition announces its product portfolio expansion; Launches whey protein concentrates and multivitamins
United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Nazara acquires US-based children's interactive entertainment company WildWorks
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreOmega Interactive Technologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.33-75.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU