Omkar Overseas standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Parsharti Investment standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Hind Securities & Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Mahanivesh (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Omkar Overseas rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.08% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.070 0 1.071.19 -10 OPM %4.670 --0.93-0.84 - PBDT0.100.01 900 0.040.03 33 PBT0.100.01 900 0.040.03 33 NP0.090.01 800 0.030.02 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU