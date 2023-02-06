One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 1833.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TCI Group wins India's First National Logistics Excellence Awards, by GOI in 2 categories - Best Warehouse Service Provider and Best Cold Chain Service Provider
Market at day's high; Nifty above 17,000; VIX slides over 6%
Capital Goods stocks rise
Capital Goods shares edge higher
Healthcare shares gain
-
Sales rise 2108.82% to Rs 7.51 croreNet profit of One Global Service Provider rose 1833.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2108.82% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.510.34 2109 OPM %8.6632.35 -PBDT0.650.11 491 PBT0.570.02 2750 NP0.580.03 1833
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU