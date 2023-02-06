One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 1833.33% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2108.82% to Rs 7.51 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 1833.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2108.82% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.510.34 2109 OPM %8.6632.35 -PBDT0.650.11 491 PBT0.570.02 2750 NP0.580.03 1833

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:35 IST

