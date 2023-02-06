One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 1833.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2108.82% to Rs 7.51 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 1833.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2108.82% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.510.348.6632.350.650.110.570.020.580.03

