Onelife Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 72.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 33.54% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Onelife Capital Advisors declined 72.03% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.54% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.00% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.163.25 -34 6.988.31 -16 OPM %-13.8916.92 --47.42-21.18 - PBDT0.421.26 -67 -0.660.55 PL PBT0.221.10 -80 -1.55-0.02 -7650 NP0.331.18 -72 -1.63-0.08 -1938

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:50 IST

