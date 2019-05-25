Onesource Ideas Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Onesource Ideas Venture reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 0.170.20 -15 OPM %12.50-300.00 --52.94-25.00 - PBDT-0.07-0.09 22 -0.070.01 PL PBT-0.07-0.09 22 -0.070.01 PL NP-0.03-0.10 70 -0.030 0
