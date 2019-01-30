Onesource Ideas Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Onesource Ideas Venture reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Onesource Ideas Venture standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the September 2018 quarter
OPIC ties up with Iron Pillar to launch VC programme in India
Israel's Magenta Venture Partners launches tech fund
Bounce raises USD 3Mn as venture debt from InnoVen Capital
-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Onesource Ideas Venture reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.02 100 OPM %-100.00-150.00 -PBDT-0.040.06 PL PBT-0.040.06 PL NP-0.040.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU