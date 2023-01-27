ONGC appoints Arun Kumar Singh as CEO

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) anounced that its board in its meeting held on 24 January 2022, has appointed Arun Kumar Singh as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

The PSU company informed that Arun Kumar Singh has been designated as chairman & CEO of the company.

Singh has headed various business units and entities in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) viz. retail, LPG, pipelines and supply chain optimization etc. He has experience of over 35 years in the oil & gas industry. He also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat Petro Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in exploration of oil & gas, largely overseas.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 54% to Rs 8,299.37 crore despite of Rs 38.2% jump in net sales to Rs 1,68,656.13 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

ONGC is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and value added products.

The scrip declined 1.67% to 150.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)