ONGC to raise Rs 5000 crore through NCDs

ONGC said the company has approved the offer and issuance on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, of upto 5,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, taxable, non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 10 lakh at par aggregating to a total issue size of up to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis to identified investors at the interest rate of 5.25% p.a. payable annually.

The NCDs will be listed on the BSE (wholesale debt market segment). The tenure is four years, 8 months, 11 days from the date of allotment of July 31, 2020. ICRA Ratings and India Ratings & Research Private have assigned AAA (Stable) rating to ONGC's Rs 5000 crore non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 July 2020. Shares of ONGC fell 0.56% to settle at Rs 79.50 yesterday.

ONGC is India's largest integrated oil and gas company. Its main operations include upstream exploration and production. It also has operations in downstream segments.

