Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 178.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 488.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Onward Technologies Partners with SAP to distribute and resell Intelligent ERP Suite
Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Chris Pratt, Tom Holland to voice 'Onward'
Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer to voice Pixar's 'Onward'
-
Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 65.68 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies rose 178.26% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.74% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 259.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 244.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.6862.04 6 259.50244.46 6 OPM %8.27-0.13 -8.054.61 - PBDT5.511.48 272 20.8612.99 61 PBT4.200.16 2525 15.207.51 102 NP3.201.15 178 10.136.72 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU