Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 178.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 65.68 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 178.26% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.74% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 259.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 244.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.6862.04 6 259.50244.46 6 OPM %8.27-0.13 -8.054.61 - PBDT5.511.48 272 20.8612.99 61 PBT4.200.16 2525 15.207.51 102 NP3.201.15 178 10.136.72 51

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:51 IST

