Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 178.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 65.68 crore

Net profit of rose 178.26% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.74% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 259.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 244.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

65.6862.04259.50244.468.27-0.138.054.615.511.4820.8612.994.200.1615.207.513.201.1510.136.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)