Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.00% to Rs 12.11 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance declined 14.75% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.00% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.44% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.95% to Rs 31.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

