Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.00% to Rs 12.11 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance declined 14.75% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.00% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.44% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.95% to Rs 31.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.1113.92 -13 31.9760.26 -47 OPM %14.3710.49 -11.076.44 - PBDT1.551.45 7 3.594.15 -13 PBT1.201.41 -15 3.123.99 -22 NP0.520.61 -15 1.601.64 -2
