Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.69% to Rs 28.84 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance rose 101.56% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.69% to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.8416.14 79 OPM %8.9114.50 -PBDT2.561.63 57 PBT2.231.32 69 NP1.290.64 102
