Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 101.56% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.69% to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.8416.148.9114.502.561.632.231.321.290.64

