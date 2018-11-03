Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Oracle Credit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %57.1433.33 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.030.02 50

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

