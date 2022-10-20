Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 1376.03 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 11.13% to Rs 397.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1376.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1280.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

