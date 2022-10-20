Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Evosys, a Mastek company to enable Waltham Forest Council to migrate to Oracle Cloud
Oracle Financial Services Software grants 2.59 lakh stock options under OFSS Stock Plan
TCS launches Servitization Engine on Oracle Cloud for product-centric businesses
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 6.19% in the June 2022 quarter
TCS recognized as a Leader in Oracle Cloud Application (OCA) Services
-
Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 1376.03 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 11.13% to Rs 397.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1376.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1280.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1376.031280.97 7 OPM %41.2049.15 -PBDT607.16651.25 -7 PBT585.50626.56 -7 NP397.75447.55 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU