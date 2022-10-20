JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SGX Nifty indicates weak opening
Business Standard

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 1376.03 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 11.13% to Rs 397.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1376.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1280.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1376.031280.97 7 OPM %41.2049.15 -PBDT607.16651.25 -7 PBT585.50626.56 -7 NP397.75447.55 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU