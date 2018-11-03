Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 1213.28 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 2.96% to Rs 352.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 341.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 1213.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1189.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1213.281189.53 2 OPM %41.1143.18 -PBDT548.44522.07 5 PBT535.96506.28 6 NP352.03341.91 3
