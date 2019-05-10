Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44.30 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter
PTC India Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Quest Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1214.92 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 38.26% to Rs 326.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 235.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1214.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1075.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 1385.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1237.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 4958.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4527.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1214.921075.07 13 4958.904527.47 10 OPM %42.9532.78 -43.2540.00 - PBDT583.17401.30 45 2320.701901.90 22 PBT566.95386.40 47 2266.991840.44 23 NP326.00235.79 38 1385.901237.04 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU