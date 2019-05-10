Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1214.92 crore

Net profit of rose 38.26% to Rs 326.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 235.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1214.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1075.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 1385.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1237.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 4958.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4527.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1214.921075.074958.904527.4742.9532.7843.2540.00583.17401.302320.701901.90566.95386.402266.991840.44326.00235.791385.901237.04

