Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 38.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1214.92 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 38.26% to Rs 326.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 235.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1214.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1075.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 1385.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1237.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 4958.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4527.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1214.921075.07 13 4958.904527.47 10 OPM %42.9532.78 -43.2540.00 - PBDT583.17401.30 45 2320.701901.90 22 PBT566.95386.40 47 2266.991840.44 23 NP326.00235.79 38 1385.901237.04 12

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:44 IST

