Oracle Financial Services Software standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.47% to Rs 877.84 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 4.90% to Rs 322.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 307.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 12.47% to Rs 877.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1002.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales877.841002.93 -12 OPM %51.4940.92 -PBDT494.94424.46 17 PBT483.44409.67 18 NP322.25307.21 5
