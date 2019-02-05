Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 18.20% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 27.71 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 18.20% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 27.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.7127.93 -1 OPM %19.8131.97 -PBDT6.419.43 -32 PBT4.257.57 -44 NP4.275.22 -18

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:50 IST

