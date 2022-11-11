Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 4.69 crore

Net profit of Orchasp rose 100.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.699.3214.074.610.490.270.480.260.480.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)