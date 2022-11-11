Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 4.69 croreNet profit of Orchasp rose 100.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.699.32 -50 OPM %14.074.61 -PBDT0.490.27 81 PBT0.480.26 85 NP0.480.24 100
