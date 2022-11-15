Orchid Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.36% to Rs 165.25 croreNet loss of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 49.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.36% to Rs 165.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales165.25127.74 29 OPM %10.788.85 -PBDT14.443.18 354 PBT-3.32-16.89 80 NP-5.3949.40 PL
