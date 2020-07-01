Organic Coatings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Organic Coatings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Looks Health Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
M B Parikh Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahaveer Infoway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.69% to Rs 6.21 croreNet Loss of Organic Coatings reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.69% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.63% to Rs 27.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.2110.47 -41 27.1835.59 -24 OPM %0.322.58 -4.453.34 - PBDT0.020.06 -67 0.780.31 152 PBT-0.36-0.26 -38 -0.51-1.03 50 NP-0.36-0.26 -38 -0.51-1.03 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU