Orient Abrasives standalone net profit rises 28.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.44% to Rs 61.74 crore

Net profit of Orient Abrasives rose 28.47% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.44% to Rs 61.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.61.7472.166.465.975.084.012.631.311.851.44

