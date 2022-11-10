JUST IN
Orient Abrasives standalone net profit rises 28.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.44% to Rs 61.74 crore

Net profit of Orient Abrasives rose 28.47% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.44% to Rs 61.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales61.7472.16 -14 OPM %6.465.97 -PBDT5.084.01 27 PBT2.631.31 101 NP1.851.44 28

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

