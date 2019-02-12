Orient Abrasives standalone net profit rises 28.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orient Abrasives standalone net profit rises 23.39% in the September 2018 quarter
Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 15.16% in the June 2018 quarter
Orient Green Power Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Orient Electric eyes over 50% market share in premium fans segment
Orient Refractories standalone net profit rises 11.30% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 84.21 croreNet profit of Orient Abrasives rose 28.90% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales84.2189.68 -6 OPM %13.069.69 -PBDT9.017.57 19 PBT6.305.07 24 NP5.043.91 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU