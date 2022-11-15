Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 1840.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 54.99% to Rs 27.82 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages rose 1840.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.99% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.8217.95 55 OPM %6.79-3.40 -PBDT2.170.37 486 PBT1.600 0 NP1.940.10 1840

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

