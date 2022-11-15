Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 1840.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.99% to Rs 27.82 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages rose 1840.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.99% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.8217.956.79-3.402.170.371.6001.940.10

