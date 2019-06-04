JUST IN
Orient Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.81% to Rs 17.50 crore

Net loss of Orient Beverages reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.36% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.07% to Rs 69.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.5014.25 23 69.2752.45 32 OPM %1.771.96 -6.155.22 - PBDT0.350.28 25 4.192.60 61 PBT0.02-0.02 LP 2.801.27 120 NP-0.040.23 PL 2.141.18 81

