Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 383.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 383.92% to Rs 61.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 750.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 619.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 47.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 2522.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2222.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

750.81619.742522.172222.3420.3812.0312.3713.73126.7649.60207.51196.2093.7818.2474.7970.0361.9912.8147.5544.22

