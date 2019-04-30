Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 383.92% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 192.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the December 2018 quarter
Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 76.68% in the September 2018 quarter
Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the September 2018 quarter
Star Cement standalone net profit declines 5.42% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 750.81 croreNet profit of Orient Cement rose 383.92% to Rs 61.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 750.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 619.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 47.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 2522.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2222.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales750.81619.74 21 2522.172222.34 13 OPM %20.3812.03 -12.3713.73 - PBDT126.7649.60 156 207.51196.20 6 PBT93.7818.24 414 74.7970.03 7 NP61.9912.81 384 47.5544.22 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU