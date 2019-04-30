Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 17.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 637.70 croreNet profit of Orient Electric declined 17.81% to Rs 38.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 637.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 623.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.25% to Rs 69.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 1864.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1599.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales637.70623.04 2 1864.401599.77 17 OPM %11.0813.31 -7.588.53 - PBDT66.2976.44 -13 127.95117.58 9 PBT60.0071.71 -16 104.9097.83 7 NP38.6246.99 -18 69.3164.03 8
