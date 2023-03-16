Orient Paper gains after board OKs capex worth Rs 475-cr

Orient Paper and Industries rose 1.53% to Rs 37.85 after the company's board approved capital expenditure aggregating to Rs 475 crore for modernization/debottlenecking of its manufacturing facility at Amlai, Madha Pradesh.

The project will improve operating capacity of the paper mill to 400 ton per day and is likely to be completed in 24 months.

Orient Paper & Industries is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of paper and other products.

The company reported net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 54.2% year on year to Rs 253.13 crore in Q3 FY23.

