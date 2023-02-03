Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 253.13 crore

Net profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 253.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

