Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 253.13 croreNet profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 253.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales253.13164.19 54 OPM %27.170.74 -PBDT68.360.71 9528 PBT60.84-7.01 LP NP39.51-3.51 LP
