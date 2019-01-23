Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 98.57% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.44% to Rs 189.68 crore

Net profit of Orient Paper & Industries rose 98.57% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 189.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 168.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales189.68168.70 12 OPM %19.2015.46 -PBDT41.7225.16 66 PBT33.7018.21 85 NP20.8510.50 99

