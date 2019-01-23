Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 98.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 101.36% in the September 2018 quarter
Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 126.15% in the June 2018 quarter
Orient Bell standalone net profit rises 16.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 58.84% in the June 2018 quarter
JK Paper standalone net profit rises 58.28% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.44% to Rs 189.68 croreNet profit of Orient Paper & Industries rose 98.57% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 189.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 168.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales189.68168.70 12 OPM %19.2015.46 -PBDT41.7225.16 66 PBT33.7018.21 85 NP20.8510.50 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU