Orient Refractories consolidated net profit declines 57.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.72% to Rs 115.79 crore

Net profit of Orient Refractories declined 57.08% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.72% to Rs 115.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 188.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales115.79188.95 -39 OPM %12.4918.47 -PBDT16.3036.73 -56 PBT13.0634.36 -62 NP9.6422.46 -57

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 13:56 IST

