Orient Refractories consolidated net profit declines 57.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Orient Refractories declined 57.08% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.72% to Rs 115.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 188.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.115.79188.9512.4918.4716.3036.7313.0634.369.6422.46

