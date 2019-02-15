Orient Refractories standalone net profit declines 6.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 199.78 croreNet profit of Orient Refractories declined 6.46% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 199.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 157.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales199.78157.83 27 OPM %16.8320.97 -PBDT38.3235.24 9 PBT36.0933.50 8 NP20.5721.99 -6
