JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Orient Refractories standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 187.38 crore

Net profit of Orient Refractories declined 8.99% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 187.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.66% to Rs 89.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 747.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 628.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales187.38180.49 4 747.95628.42 19 OPM %18.3822.66 -17.1120.22 - PBDT36.3343.84 -17 146.16137.67 6 PBT34.0642.14 -19 137.53130.84 5 NP24.9927.46 -9 89.8385.83 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements