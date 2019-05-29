Orient Refractories standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 187.38 crore

Net profit of declined 8.99% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 187.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.66% to Rs 89.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 747.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 628.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

187.38180.49747.95628.4218.3822.6617.1120.2236.3343.84146.16137.6734.0642.14137.53130.8424.9927.4689.8385.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)