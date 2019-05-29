Orient Refractories standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 187.38 croreNet profit of Orient Refractories declined 8.99% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 187.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.66% to Rs 89.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 747.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 628.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales187.38180.49 4 747.95628.42 19 OPM %18.3822.66 -17.1120.22 - PBDT36.3343.84 -17 146.16137.67 6 PBT34.0642.14 -19 137.53130.84 5 NP24.9927.46 -9 89.8385.83 5
