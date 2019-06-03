Orient Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 72.04% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net loss of Orient Tradelink reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.04% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.22% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 16.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.769.87 -72 16.5922.24 -25 OPM %-11.238.81 -7.968.86 - PBDT0.570.86 -34 3.061.96 56 PBT0.050.03 67 1.360.52 162 NP-0.280.02 PL 0.620.36 72

