Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 47.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 220.76 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 47.86% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 220.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.76230.47 -4 OPM %6.608.60 -PBDT13.6020.82 -35 PBT8.7916.74 -47 NP6.3412.16 -48

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

