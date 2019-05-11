Oriental Carbon & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 102.66 crore

Net profit of rose 31.26% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.94% to Rs 73.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 387.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 328.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

102.6689.82387.64328.2327.4226.9930.9629.9730.7423.93121.1795.9725.9319.86102.5879.6319.0214.4973.7456.75

