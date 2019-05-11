Oriental Carbon & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.26% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 102.66 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 31.26% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.94% to Rs 73.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 387.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 328.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales102.6689.82 14 387.64328.23 18 OPM %27.4226.99 -30.9629.97 - PBDT30.7423.93 28 121.1795.97 26 PBT25.9319.86 31 102.5879.63 29 NP19.0214.49 31 73.7456.75 30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:54 IST

