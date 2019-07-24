Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.55 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.36% to Rs 66.55 croreNet Loss of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 18.36% to Rs 66.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 81.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales66.5581.52 -18 OPM %6.7310.26 -PBDT0.241.46 -84 PBT-6.65-5.10 -30 NP-7.55-3.83 -97
