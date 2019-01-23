Oriental Hotels standalone net profit rises 526.58% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 89.81 croreNet profit of Oriental Hotels rose 526.58% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 89.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 92.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales89.8192.50 -3 OPM %19.1017.63 -PBDT14.9010.20 46 PBT7.963.74 113 NP14.852.37 527
