Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 107.71 croreNet loss of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt reported to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 59.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 107.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.71112.85 -5 OPM %76.7290.76 -PBDT48.1261.39 -22 PBT47.9061.13 -22 NP-4.4459.40 PL
