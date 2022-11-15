Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 58.29 croreNet profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 2.14% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 58.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.2953.27 9 OPM %20.8317.91 -PBDT9.278.47 9 PBT7.587.20 5 NP5.505.62 -2
