Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 58.29 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 2.14% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 58.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.58.2953.2720.8317.919.278.477.587.205.505.62

