Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 58.29 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 2.14% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 58.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.2953.27 9 OPM %20.8317.91 -PBDT9.278.47 9 PBT7.587.20 5 NP5.505.62 -2

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:59 IST

