Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 49.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 155.36% to Rs 106.28 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 49.10% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.36% to Rs 106.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.106.2841.628.1616.774.515.932.804.661.983.89

