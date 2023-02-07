JUST IN
Ambuja Cements gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 488 cr
Business Standard

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 49.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 155.36% to Rs 106.28 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 49.10% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.36% to Rs 106.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales106.2841.62 155 OPM %8.1616.77 -PBDT4.515.93 -24 PBT2.804.66 -40 NP1.983.89 -49

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:30 IST

