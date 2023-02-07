Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 49.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 112.57% in the June 2022 quarter
L&T Construction wins Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 68.80% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 155.36% to Rs 106.28 croreNet profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 49.10% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.36% to Rs 106.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales106.2841.62 155 OPM %8.1616.77 -PBDT4.515.93 -24 PBT2.804.66 -40 NP1.983.89 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU