Rich Universe Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Oriental Veneer Products consolidated net profit rises 97.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 111.02% to Rs 86.58 crore

Net profit of Oriental Veneer Products rose 97.04% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 111.02% to Rs 86.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.24% to Rs 24.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 91.52% to Rs 266.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.5841.03 111 266.67139.24 92 OPM %14.1513.53 -16.3414.51 - PBDT10.145.10 99 36.1218.65 94 PBT8.914.42 102 31.9515.95 100 NP7.333.72 97 24.3311.74 107

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:40 IST

