Oriental Veneer Products consolidated net profit rises 97.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Veneer Products rose 97.04% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 111.02% to Rs 86.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.24% to Rs 24.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 91.52% to Rs 266.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

