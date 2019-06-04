Oriental Veneer Products standalone net profit declines 16.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 26.48% to Rs 28.57 crore

Net profit of declined 16.25% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.48% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.38% to Rs 10.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 103.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

