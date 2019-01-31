Oriental Veneer Products standalone net profit declines 29.07% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Oriental Veneer Products approves change in company secretary
Oriental Veneer Products standalone net profit rises 45.88% in the June 2018 quarter
Board of Oriental Veneer Products approves sub-division of shares
Board of Oriental Bank of Commerce approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr through QIP
Board of Oriental Hotels approves sales of hotel at Visakhapatnam
-
Sales decline 29.76% to Rs 25.04 croreNet profit of Oriental Veneer Products declined 29.07% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 25.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.0435.65 -30 OPM %16.0915.06 -PBDT3.815.52 -31 PBT3.555.30 -33 NP2.443.44 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU