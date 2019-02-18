JUST IN
Ortel Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.68 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.58% to Rs 25.42 crore

Net Loss of Ortel Communications reported to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.58% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.4246.71 -46 OPM %7.7520.06 -PBDT-5.563.49 PL PBT-12.68-3.48 -264 NP-12.68-6.56 -93

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 12:42 IST

