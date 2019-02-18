Ortel Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.68 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.58% to Rs 25.42 croreNet Loss of Ortel Communications reported to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.58% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.4246.71 -46 OPM %7.7520.06 -PBDT-5.563.49 PL PBT-12.68-3.48 -264 NP-12.68-6.56 -93
