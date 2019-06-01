Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit rises 314.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 46.94 crore

of rose 314.29% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, rose 88.24% to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.09% to Rs 167.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

46.9441.55167.7680.625.903.273.986.711.930.393.592.371.49-0.041.840.681.740.421.280.68

