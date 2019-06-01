JUST IN
Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit rises 314.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 46.94 crore

Net profit of Ortin Laboratories rose 314.29% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.24% to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.09% to Rs 167.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.9441.55 13 167.7680.62 108 OPM %5.903.27 -3.986.71 - PBDT1.930.39 395 3.592.37 51 PBT1.49-0.04 LP 1.840.68 171 NP1.740.42 314 1.280.68 88

